A first car load of coats is making their way for sorting after a huge response to the Rotary Wrap Up campaign.
Just one week into the appeal and a large donation of unwanted coats is now making its way for redistribution to those in need.
Rotary groups across South East Cornwall are collecting donations of coats for the second year running as part of the Wrap Up UK event.
A spokesperson for the Rotary Club of Callington said: “Thank you, Callington! In just one week, we have a huge collection of coats heading over to the local sorting facility.
“These will be sorted along with Looe Valley Rotary Club, Liskeard and Looe Rotary Club collections, with help from the Inner Wheel club of Liskeard and Looe.
“Once sorted, they are then redistributed to numerous organisations such as food banks, refuges and charity trusts.”
The coats will be sorted by local volunteers and checked to make sure all buttons are intact, zips are working and that they are clean and in good enough condition.
Wrap Up UK is helping the environmental issue by saving unwanted coats from landfill, one of Rotary’s priority, as well as helping those in need of support including refugees, families fleeing from domestic violence, the homeless, those in shelters, and families who are having to ask for help due to the current economic situation.
The spokesperson added: “Not only can people collect a coat, they will also have access to vital other resources and sources of help.
“Thank you once again for your generosity and we are collecting throughout October!”
Coats can be dropped off throughout October at Callington Town Hall, St Cleer Church and St Ive Church.
More information about the Rotary Wrap Up campaign can be found via the website: www.wrapupuk.org/wrap-up-areas/
