“I went on her 12-week course and made lots of frends and got lots of good advice and therapy. It was a bit overwhelming to start with but I soon realised how it could help me recover my self-belief and confidence. The course also opened doors for me. They helped me study curses in social care whith safeguarding, mental health and ways of helping people. That’s my passion, helping vulnerable women with complex needs who were in my position, as a night worker at the housing associaion.”