A housing plan for the site which once hosted the club of the late larger-than-life comedian Jethro has attracted fears it could swamp a West Devon village.
An outline planning application by Jethro Enterprises, named after the popular risqué performer who died in 2021, suggests a further 50 new homes on the derelict site in Lewdown beside the old A30 where the comedian’s comedy empire once reigned supreme.
This application follows outline permission already granted for 30 homes on the rear part of the disused site, furthest from the road. It sets a precedent to improve the derelict site and to fulfil a need for extra homes in the borough.
A cumulative 82 dwellings are therefore, now proposed on the site, for a potential 240 residents.
The plan seeks permission to demolish the disused restaurant, nightclub, stables and garages and construct homes with one to four bedrooms.
Villagers welcome new homes and residents to keep the community thriving, but worry the school, bus services, shops and roads would not be able to effectively support the increased population. The village shop closed down late last year and the post office disappeared about two years ago.
Other concerns are the potential overloading of the sewage system and the impact of extra traffic.
It comes as villagers campaign for the reduction of the 40mph speed limit to 30mph on the old A30 which passes the site, which is opposite Lew Trenchard Primary School.
They say the addition of extra traffic from new homes would add to the road safety hazards, with older children catch buses to Okehampton College and village school pupils are also picked up and walk between the primary school and the village hall.
Graham Yeo, the chairman of Lewdown Grouped Parish Council, said: “The parish council is not opposed to new development and providing new homes for people to come and live here. The village has to adapt to thrive and that includes welcoming new homes and residents.
“The trouble is that Lewdown probably can’t cope without its infrastructure being updated. There has been growth in our community which will have put pressure on the sewerage system, for instance, without improvements. So, that has to be taken into account when adding yet more homes on the Jethro site.
“We do recognise this is a brownfield site and housing or other development can only improve it. But we need to alert West Devon Borough Council to the need for sustainability in terms of future development.”
He added: “The speed limit remains a concern and this development would make it even more important to slow traffic from Okehampton past the Jethro site and the area of Lew Trenchard School.
“Only last year a car hit the open car door of a woman strapping a child in and she was badly injured. Having a slower 30mph limit can only help make this area safer.”
The parish council is also seeking a commitment from the developer to providing affordable housing for parishioners. It also requests that a new bus stop be provided near the school and a pedestrian crossing on the westbound side of the highway, especially for the schoolchildren.
Devon County Council, as the flood response authority, recommends objecting to the plan, believing it does not satisfactorily meet policies governing managing surface water drainage to reduce flood risk.
