Housing and business plan refusal appealed
A DECISION to refuse permission for a controversial plan for housing and employment land in Tavistock is being appealed by a developer.
Opponents of the plan claim the land should be prioritised for commercial use, as outlined in the borough local plan and have vowed to continue to fight for that to happen.
The appeal relates to the planning application from Baker Estates for 44 homes, including 34 bungalows, and 0.76 hectares of commercial land on Plymouth Road which was refused by West Devon Borough Council development management and licensing committee in December 2021.
Approval in principle for a second plan on the same site was granted by the borough council. The second plan was also for 44 homes, but also for an ‘extra care’ home with 60 flats.
An extra care facility allows older people who need the reassurance of 24-hour care and support to live independently in their own homes with more personal and domestic care and support. The conditions were that the flats were realistically affordable and that the care home gave the promised extra support.
West Devon Borough Council’s Cllr Caroline Mott, lead member for the environment, said: ‘We can confirm that Baker Estates lodged an appeal to the planning inspectorate in February this year. In the past week the council has now received the start date letter for the appeal, meaning the appeal process will now begin.’
Tavistock and West Devon councils objected to the first plan on the grounds that not enough employment land was included and because not enough affordable homes would be provided. The appeal will be debated on Tuesday, November 1, by Tavistock council’s development management and licensing committee.
A spokesman for Baker Estates said: ‘We were surprised that, having resolved to grant planning permission for the extra care facility, West Devon Borough Council refused the commercial application, hence why we appealed at the time. Both schemes were recommended for approval by the borough council’s case officer.
‘The extra care home permission has still not been issued and therefore, given the officer’s decision was nearly a year ago, we need to keep our options open.’
Graham Parker, former town planner and ex Tavistock town councillor, vowed to continue his fight to have both plans rejected by planners on the grounds that the land should be retained for commercial use to generate employment: ‘Tavistock badly needs new jobs for the younger generation and reduce commuting to Plymouth and further. Tavistock also has more than enough homes.’
He also said the developer should contribute to a ‘badly needed’ primary school in the town, as part of any land use agreement.
