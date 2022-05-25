Host a cream tea party to help hospice

People are being invited to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by tucking into a cream tea in aid of their local children’s hospice.

As the nation comes together this weekend (June 2-5), the Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is asking supporters to raise a scone in Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s honour by taking part in the charity’s Big South West Cream Tea. The cream tea can take place any time this month, with the charity suggesting that an auspicious date might be Cream Tea Day on June 24.

CHSW area fundraiser Bernadette Chambers said: ‘Whether it’s a garden get-together with friends and family, a picnic in the park or a street party with neighbours, why not share a delicious cream tea together and help raise some money to provide vital care for local families, one scone at a time!

‘And if you’ve already got plans for the long jubilee weekend, you can still take part in The Big South West Cream Tea any time that suits you. You could even hold your cream tea on National Cream Tea Day itself, on June 24!’

CHSW, which runs three children’s hospices across the South West, including Little Bridge House in North Devon, has also partnered up with a host of local businesses that can deliver a cream tea straight to your front door, with a donation going to the charity.