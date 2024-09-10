There was a fantastic turnout for an Okehampton couple’s annual coffee morning in aid of Hospiscare.
Sheila and Bob Hines were delighted to have 50 people come along to the event at their home off Baldwin Drive, undeterred by the weather.
Town mayor Allenton Fisher and mayoress Jean Fisher supported the event as did many Baldwin Drive and Okehampton residents and friends.
There was a raffle and a contest to guess the weight of the Hines’ pet dog Tully, won by Sue Spence with 3:4 kgs (3:3 kgs). The guess the number of sweets in a jar was won by Vivien Haynes with 64 ( it was 53).
“All in all we have raised £425 for this amazing charity due to the generosity of all those who attended,” said Bob.
“We were delighted to support this amazing charity, who like many charities are finding times very difficult to raise funds.”