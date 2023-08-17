SOUTH West Water has confirmed this week that the hosepipe restrictions in Cornwall and Upper Tamar will be lifted on September 25.
The water company stated that there have been ‘positive developments’ since the restrictions came into force in Cornwall in August last year.
In a statement this week SWW stated: ‘We want to emphasise that water is a valuable resource and urge residents, businesses, and visitors to use water responsibly and Save Every Drop. We will continue to closely monitor water resources, the weather and demand.’