SOUTH West Water has announced that the hosepipe ban in place across Cornwall and Devon is set to be lifted next week.
The water company has confirmed that all hosepipe restrictions will cease on Monday (September 25) after water resources are in a more stable position.
Roadford Reservoir is at 53 per cent storage, up 10 per cent from this time last year, while Colliford Reservoir is at 52 per cent storage, up 28 per cent- from last year.
A spokesperson for SWW said: “Thanks to the collaboration of customers, our investments, and recent rainfall, our water resources are in a much more stable position following our peak summer demand.”