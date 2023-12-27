Now the dust has settled on Christmas and the New Year celebrations, its time to party again by attending the point-to-point meeting to be held at The Royal Cornwall Showground hosted by the North Cornwall, this coming Sunday, January 7, writes Donna Harris.
Six races are on offer with a start time of 11.30am, and the Kivells-sponsored mixed open looking to be the feature race of the day.
This course offers great facilities including a large covered barn containing a selection of hot and cold food and refreshments, licensed bar, bookies and a number of trade stands.
Parking at the track is ideal with tarmac roads with easy access to parking slots.
The course is located at the Royal Cornwall, Showground off the A39, west of Wadebridge (PL27 7JE).
Entrance to the course is £15 per person including a racecard and children under-16 free. Dogs on leads welcome.
Do check out the Weatherbys website pointtopoint.co.uk also the Devon & Cornwall Point-to-Point Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/pointingdc/