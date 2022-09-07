Horse and pony aid Cornish charity

Aside from rehoming three Dartmoor ponies, Mary who has always had horses in her life, also cares for Baz, the ex-racehorse that Mary rehomed about three years ago. Baz had spent twelve and a half years in the racing culture under the name Strikemaster, and was in a poor physical condition.‘He was very underweight’,said Mary, ‘I went to see him. I looked into his eyes and I couldn’t leave him behind.’