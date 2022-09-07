Horse and pony aid Cornish charity
By KAT ARCHER [email protected]
A NEW book by a Tamar Valley author tells the story of a beautiful friendship between a Dartmoor Pony and a racehorse and raising money for charity.
Blackberries Aren’t That Scary is a children’s book penned by Jane Thomas (lead writer), and Mary Framptom-Price (who lives near Gunnislake)and acclaimed illustrator, Sarah Gledhill.
The book was released on Monday on National Blackberry Day and is the story of the bond between Nutmeg, the Dartmoor Pony and Baz, the racehorse, both of which live with Mary Framptom-Price.
Nutmeg came to Mary seven and a half years ago in need of a better life. The Dartmoor Pony had been taken in by Mary to stop her being ‘disposed of’ by the previous owner. Nutmeg came to live with Mary, alongside two other ponies that ‘weren’t kept well.’
Mary said: ‘One pony was totally afraid of human beings. When they first arrived they couldn’t stand up for couple of days.’
Mary has given the ponies a second chance at life and now cares 24/7 for the ponies, with two of them now being ridden by children in the village.
Aside from rehoming three Dartmoor ponies, Mary who has always had horses in her life, also cares for Baz, the ex-racehorse that Mary rehomed about three years ago. Baz had spent twelve and a half years in the racing culture under the name Strikemaster, and was in a poor physical condition.‘He was very underweight’,said Mary, ‘I went to see him. I looked into his eyes and I couldn’t leave him behind.’
Baz learnt to trust Mary and is now an integral part of the family.
Baz settled in well with his ‘sisters’ and takes us to the release of the new children’s book, and the special relationship between Baz and Nutmeg.
‘When Baz first joined the family, he was afraid of everything’, said Mary. ‘He knew nothing of life outside of racehorsing’.
Whereas, Nutmeg had an insatiable curiosity.
The relationship between the two horses began when ‘Nutmeg took Baz under her wing.’
‘Nutmeg literally taught Baz about laying in meadows in the sun and grazing in hedgerows’, said Mary.
‘It was lovely to watch the process. I thought...we have a story to tell here.’
Blackberries Aren’t that Scary is the first book in the Cornish Stories series and is based on the true story of the relationship between Baz and Nutmeg written in a clip-clop rhythmical rhyme.
Aside from telling the tale of these horses and teaching children that horses are sentient beings, the book also supports the charity Racehorse Relief along with an array of children’s literacy charities worldwide.
From the sales of every copy, £1 will go to Racehorse Relief, a Cornish based charity that rehomes racehorses. Racehorse relief is the only accredited retraining and rehoming centre in the South West.
Mary said in response to the release: ‘I’m very excited. I’m very pleased that the story can be told to the benefit of charities and children. Children can learn more about horses, that they have feelings and are sentient beings.
‘It’s also rewarding to think I’ve taken the story of Baz and Nutmeg and done some good with it.’
The book is available via the website and will also be available in indie bookshops or Amazon, however the authors encourage readers to choose the most environmentally-friendly option available to them.
