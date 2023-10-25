The minnows of Horrabridge School proved themselves against city schools in a tournament run by Plymouth Argyle Community Trust. The girls were runners-up against some far bigger schools. Headteacher and team coach John Clarke said: “We have a lot of our girls (and boys) who enjoy playing football, often starting to play in Y1 or Y2 and using our astro turf pitch to enjoy developing their skills. Many then look to join Horrabridge Rangers, the local village club, and/or are selected to train with Plymouth Argyle groups. It’s great to see them enjoying playing and enjoying the challenge of competing within both the Tavistock and Plymouth area.’