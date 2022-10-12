Horrabridge to review Christmas lights
Wednesday 26th October 2022 9:30 am
Share
Brecon with Bells On will take place in the streets of Brecon on Saturday, November 19 (. )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Horrabridge Christmas lighting will take into account energy costs and environmental concerns this year.
The parish council agreed to consider the rising cost of electricity and effect on climate change when it decides on its Christmas lighting programme. At last week’s meeting, Cllr Mike Huda, council chair, said the large tree usually decorated with lights had grown too large to cover effectively. The remedy, to cut it back and remove branches professionally, would be too expensive. The plans will be agreed at another meeting.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |