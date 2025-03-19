Horrabridge Primary School netball team has been praised for impressing in the county netball finals.
Headteacher John Clarke said: “Well done to our netball team who have just represented West Devon in the county netball finals in Paignton.
“Playing against the best netball teams in the county, having won the local area round in the autumn term, they lost two games, drew one and won four, finishing in ninth place overall out of the 16 teams taking part.
“With the two defeats coming in their first two games, they really developed their game extremely well, remaining undefeated in their remaining five games.”
The netball coach is Miss Nicholls-Davis and the team are Owen, Jack, Callan, Millie, Sybil, Bryony and Jazmine.