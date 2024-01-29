Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a serious collision on Walkhampton Road, Horrabridge at the weekend.
Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian at around 1.20pm on Sunday 28 January.
Emergency services attended the scene.
The pedestrian, a local man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed while an investigation was carried out at the scene. It was reopened at around 2.50pm.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the road was closed.
A 30-year-old man from Tavistock was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified drug above the specified limit, on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and on suspicion of occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has been released on police bail, to return on Tuesday 23 April, pending further enquiries.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50240021760.