A GROUP of youngsters from Horrabridge Primary School enjoyed a productive, if chilly, day out at Burrator Reservoir making hedgehog houses.

The South West Lakes Trust volunteers at Burrator Discovery Centre helped the children make two hedgehog mansions using power and hand tools for the first time. They also each made a wooden mallet.

Making the hedgehog mansions is part of their design and technology curriculum. The children researched what makes a good hedgehog home and worked as teams to make the mansions for siting at the school for sleep and hibernation.

The children’s school eco-council is likely to suggest siting the mansions in the sensory garden or veg patch to keep the slugs down.

The pupils also had a guided walk round the reservoir and old railway.

Horrabridge School making hedeghog boxes.
Horrabridge School making hedgehog boxes with the help of the South West Lakes Trust. (Horrabridge School )
Checking the measurements for a wildlife home by Horrabridge School.
Checking the measurements and drilling for a wildlife home. (Horrabridge School.)
Horrabridge School learning how to make wildlife boxes at Burrator Reservoir.
Working as a team (Horrabridge School )
Horrabridge School making their wildlife boxes at Burrator Reservoir.
Measuring out (Horrabridge School)
Horrabridge School using their woodworking skills at Burrator Reservoir.
Putting the boxes together (Horrabridge School )
Horrabridge School
Concentrating on drilling (Horrabridge School)
Learning about Burrator Reservoir by Horrabridge School.
Learning about Burrator Reservoir, the lake dam and the old railway line during a guided walk. (Horrabridge School.)
Horrabridge School pupils having an outdoor class at Burrator Reservoir.
Learning outside (Horrabridge School )