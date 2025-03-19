A GROUP of youngsters from Horrabridge Primary School enjoyed a productive, if chilly, day out at Burrator Reservoir making hedgehog houses.
The South West Lakes Trust volunteers at Burrator Discovery Centre helped the children make two hedgehog mansions using power and hand tools for the first time. They also each made a wooden mallet.
Making the hedgehog mansions is part of their design and technology curriculum. The children researched what makes a good hedgehog home and worked as teams to make the mansions for siting at the school for sleep and hibernation.
The children’s school eco-council is likely to suggest siting the mansions in the sensory garden or veg patch to keep the slugs down.
The pupils also had a guided walk round the reservoir and old railway.