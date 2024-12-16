Abandoned and homeless cats are being given a chance at a new life and home by a Horrabridge cat lover
Denise Gatley is making a significant impact on needy cats’ lives. She is known to many as a Tavistock librarian, sharing her passion for books. Now this dedicated volunteer has now added another layer of service by fostering cats through the charity Cats Protection.
After saying a final sad farewell to her own elderly cats earlier this year, Denise faced the dilemma of wanting to care for cats but knowing her plans for retirement travel meant adopting a new cat was not feasible.
Fostering was the perfect solution, allowing her to enjoy the company of cats without long-term commitment.
In three months she has fostered five cats and found wonderful forever homes for each. She is caring for her sixth and seventh foster cats, brothers Enzo and Ezra, who are very different characters.
She said: “I currently have two beautiful boys with me, both very affectionate cats who will make perfect family pets.
"One story that particularly stands out is that of an elderly Plymouth lady in her 80s. The joy and companionship she has found in her newly adopted cat is heartwarming. I know both their lives will be enriched because they have found each other.
“For me, the best part of fostering is witnessing the joy of new adopters when they come to take their new cat home."
Cats Protection (CP), who she volunteers for, is made up of ‘passionate’ volunteers who support each other and the cats they care for.
Denise added: “As a beginner fosterer, I have found them wonderfully supportive and tolerant while I learn my role. This spirit of fellowship and dedication makes a significant difference, not only for the cats but for the volunteers as well.”
She said fostering is more involved than she anticipated, expecting it to be not much more than feeding and keeping a cat safe and comfortable. However, it also includes vet visits, paperwork and meetings with potential adopters.
Most of the cats Denise fosters come from broken homes, often where couples are unable to find a pet-friendly place to live. Many landlords do not allow pets, forcing these families to make the heartbreaking decision to give up their cats.
Given her home setup, Denise primarily takes in the easier cats, providing them with a safe and loving temporary home until they find their forever families.
Diane Stacey. Plymouth & Rame branch coordinator said: “Cats come into Cats Protection care for a variety of reasons including relationship breakups, new baby, moving to a rented property which doesn't allow pets, death of the owner, rising vet costs and, during this year, an influx of abandoned pregnant females. The branch has had a constant supply of kittens during 2024, all now looking forward to Christmas in their new homes."
The Plymouth and Rame branch of Cats Protection is currently seeking a treasurer and is always on the lookout for new volunteers, foster homes, fundraisers and of course people.