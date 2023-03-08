A WEST Devon community group supporting school football across the area is appealing for donations in realising its vision of expanding sport to all.
Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association (HRSA) has an ambition to build on its already huge contribution to grassroots football by offering opportunities to adults running, fitness groups and other homeless clubs.
HRSA, which is pioneering girls’ football development at a local level across West Devon, now wants to expand sporting and fitness activities to groups in a new venue.
The current sports pavilion at Horrabridge’s Filace Park, is run down and badly needs refurbishment or replacing.
Ian Mulholland, HRSA secretary, is optimistic the pavilion fundraising so far will meet the ambition of replacement: ‘We have £134k from the Government’s Levelling up Fund, £25,000 from Horrabridge Parish Council, £5,000 from HRSA.
‘This is on top of various fundraising events including monthly bingo in the London Inn which has raised over £1,500.
‘Most importantly, we are about to submit paperwork to the Football Foundation (lottery funding) for funding to match the Levelling Up grant. But we do need donations to back up this to demonstrate we have widespread community support.’
A committee of members of Horrabridge Rangers, the parish council and the Horrabridge Recreation Field Trust, has been seeking funding for more than a year and will be asking West Devon Borough Council and Devon County Council for funding. A new Crowdfunding campaign will also be launched.
Ian said: ‘We don’t know the actual cost of a new pavilion yet until we see the work tenders for the plans at the end of March. We need to progress the final works quickly after that because we have time-limited grants and don’t want to lose them.
‘We can’t comprehend not getting the funding. A new pavilion will mean new opportunities and venues for local sports and activities groups who are struggling to find venues locally.
‘We are a truly inclusive and community sports organisation fulfilling a huge gap in provision of youth football.
‘For instance we are the only girls’ football club between Okehampton and Plymouth, including Roborough, Princetown and Tavistock and all the villages in between.
‘We also have links with junior schools and Tavistock College across the area. But we have an exciting future ahead with modern facilities to expand the opportunities for a range of sports and activities, to include running for parents of our young footballers for instance.’
HRSA is a predominantly a football association, with 21 different playing formats under one club banner with 350 registered player across all ages, ranging from four years to over 75.
The association comprises: Nine boys or mixed age group teams (Under 7 year-old, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 15 Colts), four girls teams (U10, 12, 14, 16), three adult open age teams (Saturday first and seconds and Sunday firsts), two walking football teams, one ladies 5-a-side team.
Also the Minibridgers 4/5/6 year old coaching-only group and a Wildcats Girls 5/6/7 year old coaching-only group.
Ian said: ‘We are looking to develop next season with new groups including younger girls — under 9’s, under 7’s and also to include ladies recreational football along with an over 30’s men’s fitness football group.’
HRSA plays on and manages three different sites with various pitches at Horrabridge Fillace Park, Yelverton and Walkhampton. It has 50 volunteers to administer, coach, manage, organise events, fundraise and to maintain pitches and facilities.
Planning permission has been granted by Dartmoor National Park.
Anyone wanting to donate to the pavilion fund or volunteer to help the association in its many roles, is asked to contact Ian Mullholland on 07764983441.