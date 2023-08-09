The Horrabridge annual fete will take place this year on Saturday, September 2 at Weir Park, starting at 12.30pm.
The event is set to feature an extensive range of different attractions such as a licensed bar run by the London Inn, a Horrabridge Cavaliers BBQ, tea, coffee and cake from the village youth club, an ice cream stall run by the Horrabridge Rangers Sports Association, splat the rat, face painting, a tin can game, tug of war, barrel racing, repair cafe games, a raffle, tombola and more.
Organisers have asked those wishing to attend to note that this is a cash only event.