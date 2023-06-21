Great Scenic Railways is running live music services on the Tamar Valley Line tomorrow (Friday, June 30).
Passengers travelling on the line in the evening on the 6.38pm train from Plymouth can enjoy a performance from the Bere Ferrers Railway Band. The band will also play for the first half of the return journey (leaving Gunnislake at 7.33pm) before alighting at Bere Ferrers.
The first outing this month saw a performance from the Kit Hillbillies.
For more information, head to the Great Scenic Railways website using the following link: https://shorturl.at/hzM45