A day of sweet fun is promised at the annual Callington Honey Fair on Saturday (September 28) which promises to be bigger and better than ever.
Organised by Callington Lions, the event (from 10am to 5pm), offers lots of buzzing family fun with the overall theme of celebrating the magic of honey.
A Lions spokesman said: “We’re excited to invite everyone to Honey Fair 2024, where we will once again be bringing fun and entertainment to our local community. Please join us for this fabulous event for a wide range of attractions which should appeal to everyone.”
The events are spread over the town centre streets with the main and town hall stages featuring live entertainment with talented singers and groups. The pannier market is also involved with more than 130 stalls on offer - a record.
Other attractions are a paid-for children’s bouncy castle inflatable fun, face painting, competitions, Cornwall Town Criers, ‘Teas with the Bees’, delicious food, a schools’ art show, live bees, hair braiding, a bee trail hunt, school performances, a quiet sensory area in St Mary’s Church with refreshments and a Honey Fair Raffle.
The local shops are also taking part in a shop window display competition with the theme of Favourite Family Film. All car parks are open as usual. Normal charges apply. Saltash Road Recreation Field is for exhibitors-only parking. Disabled parking is available in B&M car park.
Callington Lions can be contacted through their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CallingtonLionsNews or call 03458337527.