Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a number of burglaries in Okehampton.
The thieves struck in Upcott Valley and Curlew Close overnight between Thursday 11 April and Friday 12 April.
They took keys to a a grey Kia Stonic at one of the homes they targeted, stealing the vehicle.
Police are appealing to the community to anyone who may have any information regarding the incidents to contact police to help them identify the culprits.
Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the burglaries or saw suspicious people or vehicles in the area around the time of the incident, or who may have CCTV or doorbell footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or get in touch via our the Devon and Cornwall Police website, quoting reference number 50240086371.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.