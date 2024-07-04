Home Instead UK has been named as the South West’s most highly rated home care company, thanks to reviews on independent website homecare.co.uk, nicknamed ‘the TripAdvisor for home care.’
The annual list of the top 20 home care companies in the South West has been released, revealing those who have scored the highest. Four Home Instead offices in the region, Tavistock and Tamar Valley, East Devon, Ivybridge and Gloucester & The Forest of Dean have appeared on the list, more than any other company in the home care sector.
Lynn Roddy managing director of Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley, said: “We are so delighted to receive this award for the fifth year in a row. This award is for all the team who work so hard to give the best possible care to our clients. Our care professionals and office team are the underground heart of our community.”
The list is based on scores by clients and families reviewing their care company.
Home Instead’s reviews include one daughter of a client who says: ‘What an incredible team of people you are and we are so thankful that you came into our lives when we needed you the most. We will forever sing your praises to those who now need you and what you can do to help those who need you now.’
All companies in the top 20 make it possible for older people to stay living at home when the time comes to receive care. Moving into a care home is not the only option, and dedicated care staff allow people to stay living at homes, yet receive the care crucial to their health and wellbeing.
Amanda Hopkins, of homecare.co.uk, said: “People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so our home care providers who offer care tailored to people living in their own homes are integral to health and social care. Our reviews and awards are a vital source of information and a crucial insight into the standard of care given by providers.”