Police are investigating a hit and run in Southside Street, Plymouth are appealing to anyone with dashcam footage, business CCTV or additional phone footage to get in touch.
Officers were called at 2.05pm yesterday (Thursday, November 21) following a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Southside Street in Plymouth.
The ambulance service and the RNLI both attened the scene and a road closure was put in place.
One man was taken to Derriford Hospital with serious injuries where he remains.
A vehicle was seen driving away from the scene after the collision.
A man in his 20s, from Tavistock, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injuries through dangerous driving a short time after the incident.
He has since also been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.
Police are urging anyone with footage of the incident to sent it to them rather than posting it on social media as this is an active police investigation.
Anyone who can help the police is urged to get in touch via 101 or on the police website quoting log 476 of November 21.