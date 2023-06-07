GUNNISLAKE hidden village gardens will be opened to raise money for local charity St Luke’s Hospice this month.
The secret garden trail will open on Sunday, June 25 from 11am until 4pm giving people the chance to explore the village gardens for one day only.
Maps will be available from a St Luke’s representative at a stall in village centre on the day or in advance from Gunnislake Post Office.
If you travel by train or car, follow the orange arrows for parking.
For more information visit: https://www.stlukes-hospice.org.uk/open-gardens/