Help with housing costs
Your rent or your mortgage costs are likely to be your single biggest monthly outgoing. With the increase in energy bills, fuel prices and the cost of food concerns about falling behind with your rent can be a real worry.
West Devon Borough Council has a dedicated Housing Advice Service which is there to help you with a range of housing difficulties whether this be concerns around the condition of your home, difficulties with your landlord, needing to leave your home after a marital breakdown and supporting young people who cannot stay with their families.
If you rent a social housing property in West Devon that is larger than your needs and you are concerned about your increased bills, the council will support you to downsize with an incentive payment of up to £5,000.
You will be able to move to a property of your choice and take the cash payment to pay for your move and any new things you might need. Keeping a smaller house warm should also lead to a reduction on your energy bills.
The council, working with the housing association will then re-let your home to a family in need, who can create new memories.
If you rent privately and your rent is a real struggle, you may be able to claim support through universal credit for the housing element of your rent.
You may also be able to make a claim for a discretionary housing payment for a short period while you get back on your feet.
The council on your behalf can negotiate with your landlord if you have fallen behind as well as referring you for independent free money advice to ensure you are getting everything you are entitled to.
If the worst happens and your landlord serves you with notice to leave your accommodation, it is important that you act quickly. The council can support you in many cases access alternative accommodation, including supporting you with rent in advance and a deposit bond.
The quicker the council can start working with you the more likely it will avoid your need for temporary accommodation.
They are also able to assist you making an application to join the council’s social housing register – Devon Home choice. You can apply online at www.devonhomechoice.com or contact the council for an application form.
The authority’s dedicated Housing Advice Service can be contacted at [email protected] It is there to help you with a range of housing difficulties.
The service knows that when people are worried about money and debt, sadly incidents of domestic abuse increase, not just acts of physical violence but all kinds of coercive control including threatening and intimidating behaviour. Please know that if you are living in fear, the council and Citizens Advice can support you get to a place of safety whenever you need. The council operates an out of hours’ service and are available in emergencies.
Cllr Tony Leech, lead member for Cost of Living, said: ‘It’s important that you know that you can ask for help and get in touch if you’re experiencing difficulties with your housing. There is help available from ourselves and from the Citizens Advice with a range of grants, advice and support.
‘Importantly, if for some reason we can’t help, we can put you in touch with someone else who can. We don’t want anyone to be suffering in silence, we’re all in this together and we want to be there to support you so please do get in touch.’
You can also find a lot of information on the council’s Support Directory at www.westdevon.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help
