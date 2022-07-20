Help for hard times at new Tavistock Food Hub
Subscribe newsletter
A NEW food hub has opened in Tavistock to offer those struggling with the cost of living bags of food for just a fiver.
It is open at King’s on Pixon Lane every Wednesday between 11am and 12.30pm and all are welcome to come along and collect a bag of food, including fresh fruit and vegetables, for £5. Larger boxes of food, household goods and toiletries and treat boxes can also be ordered in advance – for £10 to £15 – with deliveries for those who cannot collect being organised by volunteer group Tavi Helps.
Food hub coordinator Rachel Harrison-French approached Methodist pioneer minister Ali Mansfield to set up the hub, having originally worked with her to set one up in Horrabridge a year ago.
‘I got in touch with Ali and said I really felt this would fit with what we were already doing,’ explained Rachel. ‘We started with the mobile van and mobile community shop and we felt it be a really good fit. So now, on Wednesdays, in the morning we are in Tavistock and then from 2pm we are Horrabridge youth club. We are trying to emphasise that it has a double benefit of reducing your weekly shop while preventing perfectly good food going unnecessarily to landfill.
‘Every penny we make goes on paying to keep the vehicle on the road. We ask people to make a small donation towards the food and that way it means we can keep it going. With the increases in food prices nationally, we are seeing more people having to be more careful on their food shops and that is having an impact on the choice of food they can buy. What we are doing is making sure that people have a range of quality food and it is a social event too. They can have a cup of tea or coffee and sandwiches, it is not just about the food.’
While Rachel now lives outside Tavistock, she did live in the town for 14 years.
‘If something like this had been there when my children were small, I would have gone straight away,’ she said. ‘I know what it is like to struggle at the end of the month. There is no stigma in any way about coming. I say to people, we are all in the same boat. If we all work together then we can do something about it.’
Ali said: ‘To think you can get £60 for £15 is fantastic. Even people who are working at the moment need to access food at reduced price so really it is a win win situation. The food hub really is a wonderful place for friendship too. Through friendship we can support each other.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |