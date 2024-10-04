Advice on keeping well in mind, body and spirit with winter on the way was offered at the Tavistock Community Wellbeing Fair on Friday (October 4).
The event was held in the Butchers’ Hall in the outer perimeter of Tavistock Pannier Market, organised by the West Devon Council for Voluntary Service (CVS).
Advice on everything from mental health to volunteering opportunities was on hand, with Tavistock Memory Cafe, Transition Tavistock, the Menopause Cafe and Devon Mind among those with stands.
The Lions Club of Tavistock had a stand, promoting their upcoming events - including a Rock Choir concert in Tavistock Town Hall on October 18 - and the charitable work they do.
“We think the Wellbeing Fair is a particularly important event for us to attend,” said president Alan Wroath.
“It allows us to show what we do for Tavistock,” added membership secretary Lyn Roberts. They were giving out free plastic ‘message in a bottle’ containers, a Lions’ scheme where emergency medical information and contact details are stored in a container which is placed in the fridge, in case of emergency.
Also in the hall were the Dartmoor Search and Rescue Tavistock members, with a display including a lightweight sledge used to bring casualties off Dartmoor, when they are not able to be guided back to safety on foot.
“This is one of the stretchers we use,” said member Guy Balmer. “It is a lighter weight one. We have a variety of stretchers, this is our preferred one.
He added: “We want people to enjoy the moor. We encourage people to go out on the moor, but to do it safely.”
Others taking part including Home Instead; Citizens Advice; West Devon Autistic Women's Group; StopforLife (Stop Smoking Service); Printworks; Devon Carers; The Filo Project; Tamar Energy Community; Tavistock Dementia Alliance; Wren Music; Active Devon; Brentor & Moor Compassionate Neighbours; National Energy Action; Citizens in Policing; Tavy District u3a; Tavistock Local History Society; Tavistock Library; Tavistock Care Cafe; TASS; Mustard Tree Macmillan; Make a Difference and Tidy Tavi.
A printed In Touch Tavi directory of sources of help and advice was given out at the fair.