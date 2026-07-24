Heavy traffic has been reported in Okehampton following news of a road accident on the A30 Okehampton Bypass today (July 24).
The accident occurred earlier this morning on the westbound carriageway near Sourton Cross and involved a lorry and caravan.
Police have confirmed that the carriageway was initially partially blocked and have now closed one lane on the dual carriageway, but say there is still queueing traffic in the area.
We will update as we get more information.
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