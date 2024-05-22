A recently repaired pothole on Deer Park Lane has remerged after Tuesday’s heavy rain.
Chunks of tarmac can be found scattered around the lane as it seems the repair job was botched.
The repair has been completely washed away.
The nearby drain has apparently collected most of the washed away tarmac and is close to blocking.
This comes after a deluge of pothole complaints across the West Devon area.
Among them is Graham Reed, of Bere Alston, who recently had highways authority Devon County Council show up and repair just 11 of the 36 potholes on his road.
The Deer Park Lane pothole (Alex Smith/Tindle)