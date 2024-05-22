Chris Smerdon, of the Tavistock branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL), said: “The wreath-laying will mark the sacrifice of all involved on that day, at 11am on 6 June 2024 at the war memorial; all are most welcome. This will coincide with the events in Normandy and at the National Arboretum. We are also most honoured that the Bedford Hotel will be hosting a D-Day Anniversary Commemorative Lunch on 2 June 2024, with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion. The RBL have issued a limited number of commemorative pins to mark the day. These will be around the town and at the Bedford from 2 June 2024.”