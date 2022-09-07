Have your say on wastewater

SWW are asking for your opinions on wastewater management. (Pixabay )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The DWMP is a long-term plan used by SWW to provide understanding of the impact of population growth, climate change and urban creep (paving over areas that provide rainwater run off) to be used to make informed decisions about sewage and wastewater management.
SWW are urging residents in Devon and Cornwall to provide feedback on the plan and to voice their opinions on how they think wastewater should be managed in their area. For more information and to provide survey feedback visit the South West Water website. The survey is open until September 22.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |