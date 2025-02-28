There is plenty of time to have your say on whether you think the boundary of Tavistock’s conservation area is in the right place.
The existing conservation area is currently being reviewed by West Devon Borough Council with local heritage groups and Tavistock Town Council.
Conservation areas are areas of architectural and historical interest deemed worthy of preservation or enhancement. The Tavistock Conservation Area Appraisal Addendum includes a proposal for small extensions to the existing boundary of the town’s conservation area.
Cllr Caroline Mott, West Devon’s lead member for planning and the built environment, said: “We’re committed to making sure that the conservation areas across the Borough are fit for purpose and protect historic parts of our towns.
“Tavistock is part of the UNESCO Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site, so the town is rich in character and history worth conserving.
“We want to get genuine feedback about the proposals. Are the boundaries in the right places? Now is the time to have your say.”
The consultation runs until April 4.