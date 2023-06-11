West Devon Borough Council has outlined a plan designed to help more residents in the borough who wish to use electric vehicles.
The council’s electric vehicle charging strategy outlines our proposals of how it wishes to develop and put in place an electric vehicle charging infrastructure that supports the needs of the community, with a primary focus on working with partners to ensure that charging points are distributed across the borough. To read this plan, visit the council’s website at: https://bit.ly/42t0Kkw
The council is seeking residents’ views on this plan and asks you to have your say by Thursday, July 6. To do so, visit: https://bit.ly/3WZxX5P