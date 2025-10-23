A 49-year-old Hatherleigh woman attacked a policewoman who was called to a domestic incident at her home.
A court heard Faye McLellan had allegedly attacked her then partner who did not want to pursue the complaint.
But Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard McLellen pushed the female officer who feared she would fall backwards down the stairs while she was escorting the defendant to the bathroom.
The officer was also kicked in the leg during the incident.
McLellan, of Higher Street, Hatherleigh, admitted assault by beating in June this year.
The court heard that frustration got the better of her but she had a limited recollection of what happened.
The court heard that the defendant binge drinks. It adjourned sentencing until next month while she is assessed for an alcohol treatment requirement.
