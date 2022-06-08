Hatherleigh notch up another cricket defeat

HATHERLEIGH are in danger of another long fight to dodge the drop from the Premier Division after losing by 38 runs to Sandford.

That’s four defeats in five starts now for Hatherleigh, who are already 15 points adrift of safety.

Last season they stayed up by a handful of points thanks to a last-day win and won’t want another nail-biting experience.

The full 50 overs were available at Creedy Park, where players stood and clapped before the game to remember Sandford president Bill Matten, who died last week.

Sandford made a scrappy start under pressure from Sean Letheran (4-21) and were 46 for four when Andy Buzza strolled out to join Foan.

Buzza (44) and Foan (71) put on 115 for the fifth wicket and with Lawrence Walker chipping in with 20 a respectable total of 213 for nine was achieved.

Hatherleigh spinner Eddie Jones (3-28) prospered in the later overs.

Hatherleigh got to 80 for three with Kagiso Rapulana (49) making most of them. Although Richard Foan spun-out Rapulana runs kept coming from Jasper Presswell (32) and the in-form Niall Leahy (32).

The outcome hinged on a four-wicket burst from Sandford’s Tudor Morgan-Huggett (4-39), that put Hatherleigh too far behind the clock to catch up.

Time ran out with Hatherleigh well adrift on 175 for nine.

Hatherleigh skipper Mark Lake said a pattern has emerged that seems to explain why results are so hard to come by.