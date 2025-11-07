A 36-year-old Hatherleigh man has appeared in court to deny fraud charges against two women.
Thomas Miles faces six charges of fraud by false representation involving a total of around £65,000.
He appeared at Exeter Crown Court today, Friday, November 7, to plead not guilty to all the charges.
He was told he will go on trial but not until April 2027.
Miles, of Moor View, Hatherleigh, is accused of borrowing money from one woman to buy a digger, woodchipper and cabin which he then did not have the means to repay.. This allegedly happened between October 2022 and April 2023.
He also faces two charges against a second woman that between July 2020 and July 2021 he borrowed cash to buy a farm and then could not repay her.
Miles will next appear in court for a pre-trial review in February 2027.
