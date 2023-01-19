THIS weekend, Harrowbarrow Village Hall will be showcasing all the hall has to offer including its facilities, clubs and groups.
The hall event will be taking place on Saturday, January 28 from 1pm until 4pm. Each group will have a table to allow people to learn about the different groups on offer.
There will be refreshements available and entry is free. There will also be table tennis and badminton equipment that people can use.
Eileen Sturt, social committee chair, said: ‘We are putting on this event to show people what we do here and all the facilities that we have on offer. We would like to encourage people to join groups and even set up their own groups.’