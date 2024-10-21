There will be chills and thrills this weekend at a Hatherleigh community show ahead of Halloween in tribute to a departed friend of the director.
The massed ranks of the Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs will be providing entertainment for all the family with their Halloween Spooktacular!
This Saturday (October 26) Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs are transforming Hatherleigh Community Centre into a spooky den for their concert of musical treats. It promises to be electrifying musical and provide a hauntingly unforgettable evening.
Director Chris Anderson said the evening would combine the eerie spirit of Halloween with contemporary music performed by 50 musicians and singers.
The programme includes classic spooky items such as Ghostbusters and Thriller and music from Stranger Things, Good Omens, and the X files – and lots more. The audience is encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes.
Chris added: “The show is called Liam’s Halloween Spooktacular because Liam was my schoolfriend who took his own life back in 1991. The concert date coincides with his death and as Liam loved music and played sax, so it seemed only fitting to dedicate the concert to his memory. With this in mind Stand Sure will be taking a collection to raise money for the suicide charity Pete’s Dragons and making a contribution.”
Stand Sure Orchestra & Choirs is a contemporary music ensemble with no joining auditions. Musicians need to read music and play. Enthusiasm is more important than experience. Find out more at www.standsureorchestra.co.uk