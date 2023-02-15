Calstock parish council has taken the decision to close Gunnislake public toilets overnight for the foreseeable future following signs of drug use.
Drug paraphernalia has recently been discovered in the toilets on more than one occasion.
Speaking at the most recent parish council meeting on Tuesday, February 14, parish clerk Sue Lemon said: 'Silver paper and used lighters have been found down the back of a sanitary towel bin. This has happened quite a few times in the last two or three weeks, so we've decided to shut the toilets overnight for the time being to see what happens.'
The parish council later confirmed via their website that the local PCSO has been informed that they will continue to monitor the situation.