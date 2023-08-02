A CONTROVERSIAL planning application that sought to build two four-bedroom houses in Gunnislake has been refused.
Barry Cleveland, a local builder who lives outside Callington had submitted a planning application to construct two four-bedroom houses for his daughters on the land SSE of Mizpah, Kingswood Road, Gunnislake.
An original planning application was submitted in 2018 but had lapsed and no construction work had taken place. A new application had to be submitted resulting in the site falling outside the settlement boundary and becoming a local green space due to an updated Neighbourhood Development Plan. This planning application was refused by Cornwall Council last month.