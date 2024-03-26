Motorists are having to avoid an abandoned burned out car which blocks one lane of the road to Crapstone, near Yelverton.
The car was destroyed by fire on Sunday/Monday and the heat has welded it to the molten road surface
Devon County Council highways, West Devon Borough Council and Devon and Cornwall Police have all been informed by residents that the car is a hazard to drivers, especially at night.
It is understood the vehicle’s insurers would initially be responsible for removing the car, unless the car cannot be identified.
County highways would then be responsible for mending the road.