Network Rail has reopened the Gunnislake branch line a day earlier than planned, with services able to use the line again this afternoon (Thursday, September 26) following a two-week closure for emergency repair work.
The line was closed on Friday, September 13 after engineers discovered a structural defect and track issue on a bridge between Calstock and Gunnislake, following a routine inspection. As a result, the train service between those two stations was suspended to enable engineers to repair the bridge and replace the track.
Network Rail’s team worked around the clock to complete the repairs, which involved laying a bespoke timber deck onto the steel structure of the bridge and lifting the track to allow for access. While trains weren’t running because of the closure, Network Rail used the opportunity to also carry out maintenance on the line.
Network Rail’s director for Devon and Cornwall, Chris Fuoco, said: “We’re pleased to reopen the Gunnislake branch line ahead of schedule, following urgent repair work to a bridge.
“Our team on site has been working hard to carry out these repairs in all weathers and we’ve also been able to complete general maintenance tasks while the trains weren’t running.
“I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while the line was closed, as well as our train operator colleagues for their support.”
GWR station manager for Plymouth and East Cornwall, Lee Goodson, said: “We would like to thank our customers for their patience while this repair work has been carried out, and are grateful to Network Rail for working round-the-clock to enable the line to reopen a day early.”