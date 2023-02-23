The St Piran’s event will be held in Gunnislake Village Hall this Saturday (March 4) from 11am until 4pm.
The celebrations will begin at 11am with the opening performed by Gunnislake’s town crier, this will be followed by a raffle, storytelling sessions and finishing off with a special evening free concert at 7.30pm by local band, Jazz Blues Three (plus support).
In the hall there will also be local craft sellers selling a range of wares from jewellery to woodwork and Over The Top Cornish Pasties will be there along with a range of homemade Cornish themed cakes and biscuits available.
We'd love to see your St Piran's Day photos! If you have any, please send them to: [email protected]