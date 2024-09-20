A plethora of local talent was evident at the recent flower festival at St Paul’s Church in Gulworthy.
The themed of the festival in what is known locally as ‘the miners’ church was The world around us with the power of flowers.
Opened by the mayor of West Devon Debo Sellis, the festival featured 23 true-to-theme arrangements created by a happy band of ladies, two of whom have arranged at Westminster Abbey and the Chelsea Flower Show.
The majority of young arrangers had no idea of how great their floral artistic talents were. The themes covered every aspect of every part of the world around us using flowers and very clever props. Each portrayal was enhanced by a poem, some made up by the arrangers themselves.
Refreshments were served in the hall next door and a wonderful display of photos and archives of Gulworthy gave much pleasure. Sincere thanks to Ann Cole and Ann Cripps for creating the exhibition.
The festival concluded with a very happy harvest service led by the church priest, the Rev Judith Blowey. A total of £2,115 was raised towards the fund for installing a toilet in the church.
Organisers Lowena Edwards and Rosie Steer thanked everyone who helped in any way and everyone who came and supported the festival.
“We hope they enjoyed it as much as all of us enjoyed doing it,” said Rosie.