Get out and about in nature this half term with a guided Nature Trail walk in Simmons park.
The event organised by Okehampton Town Council will take place on Friday November 1 meeting at 10.30am by the phone box book swap in the park.
The nature walk will be led by the park keeper, James McGahey, who will be explaining more about the wildlife and habitats in the park during the Autumn.
Copies of the 31-page nature activity booklet produced by the council earlier this year will also be handed out to participants. It can be used to follow the seasons through the park offering nature-spotting information and activities as well as word searches and crosswords.
The booklet was created to get the community, young and old, out and about exploring the award-winning park.
The trail is set to last about one hour and walkers are asked to come prepared for the weather.