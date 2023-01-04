The group, which is open to everyone in Horrabridge and the surrounding areas (including Tavistock), now meets on alternate Thursdays - the first and third Thursday of every month - from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the village hall. The next meeting will be on January 19.
Last Thursday’s session focused on discussing how it feels to be in a new year and what that looks like for everyone individually in the group.
This group is for anyone who is bereaved, dealing with grief and looking for a group for friendship and support or just a listening ear, with the door always open when you are ready.