Greystone Bridge re-opened yesterday evening (Wednesday, February 1) after work to upgrade the traffic signals controlling crossings over the bridge was completed early.
However, Devon County Council say additional work is needed and a further three-day day-time closure will be implemented.
A Devon County Council spokesperson confirmed: "We were replacing the traffic lights at the bridge (Glendinning). The road had been closed and was re-opened yesterday evening. Although the road has been re-opened it will need to be closed again on February 6 for three days from 7.30am to 5pm for the installation of the signal heads and for the loop cutters. At night the bridge will be open but will operate three way traffic lights."