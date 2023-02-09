Greystone Bridge on the Devon and Cornwall border is set for yet another closure as Devon County Council announce further works.
The road, which is the main link from Launceston to Tavistock, is set to close from Angars Ball to Dunterton Cross to allow for “urgent treeworks” to take place.
From Tuesday, February 14, until Friday, February 17, the stretch of road will be closed from 8am until 4.30pm.
The stretch will then be closed once again between the 8am and 4.30pm on Monday, February 20. An alternative route will be signposted for those who wish to use the route.