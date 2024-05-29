“Helen lived in Manor Park, Dousland, for over 60 years and she always wanted to preserve the green space for local community use. Within the planned proposal is the intention to increase the biodiversity of the garden which would certainly have thrilled Helen, who was a lecturer and author in the field of plant and animal science. “Helen was also very active across Dartmoor in creating opportunities for people of all ages to meet and connect. Not having children of her own, she was also passionate about preserving the beautiful surroundings of the area for the next generations to enjoy. “We would very much like to thank all those involved in ensuring Helen’s legacy is honoured and we hope the garden continues to provide a much needed sanctuary and community space.”