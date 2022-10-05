Great turn out at grave clear-up

The clear-up took place on Saturday (October 8) between 10am-2pm and was organised by the Calstock Parish Council to maintain those graves in the old part of the Albaston cemetery where the families are now no longer able to care for them. Many of the graves date back to the 1920s and have kerb sets whose tops are now very fragile. When this situation occurs, and families can no longer look after the graves, the responsibility and financial cost falls to the Parish Council to look after them. The day saw beautiful weather and there was a great turn out to assist with the cemetary vegetation clearance. To those involved with the work the parish council said: ‘A big thank you to everyone who helped us on Saturday, it really was much appreciated.’