Great turn out at grave clear-up
Subscribe newsletter
At the weekend, members of the Tamar Valley community were working hard to clear-up the cemetery at Albaston.
The day was a success as members of the community and parish councillors came together and got stuck in clearing brambles and ivy from headstones in order to make them safe.
The clear-up took place on Saturday (October 8) between 10am-2pm and was organised by the Calstock Parish Council to maintain those graves in the old part of the Albaston cemetery where the families are now no longer able to care for them. Many of the graves date back to the 1920s and have kerb sets whose tops are now very fragile. When this situation occurs, and families can no longer look after the graves, the responsibility and financial cost falls to the Parish Council to look after them. The day saw beautiful weather and there was a great turn out to assist with the cemetary vegetation clearance. To those involved with the work the parish council said: ‘A big thank you to everyone who helped us on Saturday, it really was much appreciated.’
With the help of E Pascoe and Son stonemasons work is underway to ensure the area is safe.
The parish council be launching a scheme for people who are unable to tend to their loved one’s graves — working with local schools, people will be able to purchase some perennial plants which will be planted on the graves and looked after by local children. The plants will be carefully chosen to provide colour all year round and not cost as much as synthetic tributes often purchased as an economical alternative.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |